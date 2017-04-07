Case Continues for Two of Five Arrested in Sullivan Drug Bust

Charges have been dropped against two men from New York arrested in a drug bust in Sullivan.

Drug agents searched a home on Taunton Drive in February and say they found evidence of drug dealing and more than $6,000 in suspected drug money.

Five people were arrested.

Court documents say charges against 28-year-old Christopher Cruz and 51-year-old Kevin Barner from the Bronx were dismissed a few days later because of insufficient evidence.

32-year-old Sherman Merchant of Gouldsboro was indicted for aggravated drug trafficking.

39-year-old Matthew Leise of Sullivan is charged with criminal conspiracy.

They’re both due in court this month.

30-year-old Jade Giger of Gouldsboro pleaded guilty to violating conditions of release and was sentenced to five days in jail.