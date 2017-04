Augusta Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Cut Throats Of Three People

Police say an Augusta man has been arrested after he threatened to cut the throats of a woman and two of her friends.

Christopher Lord, 42, is charged with domestic violence terrorizing and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Police say he made the threats because someone left items on his porch.

Lord’s accused of confronting the others carrying a knife on each hip and a flashlight.

Police say Lord said he wanted to stab the three people.

None of them was injured.