Alfond Foundation Gives $4M Matching Grant to Husson

It’s the largest outright gift ever made in the 119 year history of Husson University.

And it’s accepted with an eye on the future.

“Husson is a leader. Husson has the largest college of business in the state with over 1400 students” said Harold Alfond Foundation Chair Greg Powell, addressing a packed house at the Gracie Theatre Friday morning. “Husson is all of these great things and more, just ask President Clark and he’ll give you an earful and before you know it you’ll be writing a check too.”

That’s just what the Harold Alfond Foundation did. A $4M dollar check to go toward the construction of a new College of Business building.

“As we evolve and continue to grow the college of business it’s important to have facilities that are student oriented to new pedagogies or teaching methodologies in business and this will allow us to plan that kind of facility going forward” said Husson President Robert Clark.

“Well the truth of the matter is that nearly 80% of Husson graduates stay in the state and work in the state” said Powell. “So we love a school which has been basically educating people who will stay here and contribute to the economy. And that is just one of many reasons why this building project is something we’re delighted to do.”

The project comes with a $16M dollar price tag. They’ve gathered nearly $2M so far. The grant from the Alfond Foundation will match one dollar for every two that Husson can raise.

“Harold Alfond was a successful businessman” said Powell. “He was also a successful philanthropist. Philanthropy works just the way business does, when people are fully invested in the project they have their own skin in the game along with others they are committed and they have a sense of belonging and wanting to see success in a way that usually breeds success so that’s the way we’re going to do this one.”

“We would break ground sometime in 2019. In terms of the planning process the current tentative plan is to have classes open for the fall of 2021” added Clark.

He went on to say “And I know that sounds like a long time in the future but it will happen overnight literally in our thinking in terms of nothing worth having is attained instantaneously.”