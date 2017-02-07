UPDATE: 2 People Dead in Palmyra Apartment House Fire

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, two bodies were found in the rubble of an apartment house fire in Palmyra early this morning. Authorities say the fire is still burning so the bodies will be recovered later in the morning and taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Fire fighters from at least five towns called to Square Road just after 3 a.m.

Six people who lived in the building managed to escape unharmed. According to Pittsfield Fire Chief Bernard Williams, five of the six units were occupied. One of the residents called in the fire after smelling smoke.

“There was an old motor home sitting there and there was a propane tank that did blow the safety off it and when that blew,” says Fire Chief Williams. “It got hot enough so it started that old motor home that was sitting there”

The apartments were engulfed in flames when crews arrived.