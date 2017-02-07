Three Teens Arrested in Sexual Assault of 16-year-old Girl

From WMTW:

Three teens have been arrested after sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Westbrook, police said.

Police responded to the Super 8 Motel on Larrabee Road in Westbrook at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, after reports of suspicious activity. Upon investigation, detectives found that a 16-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by three males at the hotel.

Two of the suspects are juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were arrested and brought to Long Creek Youth Development Center. The third suspect was 19-year-old Garang Majok of Westbrook. Majok was arrested and brought to the Cumberland County Jail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.