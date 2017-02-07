Snow Today to Mix Tonight

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Occasional light snow this morning will become steadier from south to north later this afternoon and evening as moisture associated with a storm system working northeast from the Lower Great Lakes Region moves into our area. The snow will continue into this evening before mixing with sleet and freezing rain from south to north as warmer air aloft slides up into the Pine Tree State. Temps will continue to warm as the surface storm lifts up to our west late tonight and early Wednesday morning allowing the icy mix to change to plain rain over southern and coastal parts of Maine, with even central parts of the state including the Bangor Region briefly changing to rain before the precipitation tapers off and ends. Most of Maine will likely see between 2 and 6″ of snow and ice before the changeover. After a rather mild start to Wednesday the temps will begin to fall as a cold front sweeps offshore and the wind kicks back into the northwest. A new storm will form later Wednesday night and early Thursday just east of the Mid-Atlantic Coastline, but it is too early to tell if the storm will bring any snow to our area later Thursday.

Today: Cold, with light snow spreading north and a northeast breeze increasing to 8 to 16 mph, with high temps in the upper single numbers north and teens to near 20 south.

Wednesday: Morning mix north and rain south ending, with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, possible light snow east, with high temps in the teens to low 20s.

Friday: Partly sunny and cold, with high temps in the teens to low 20s.

Saturday: Possible light snow developing, with high temps in the 20s to near freezing.



Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist