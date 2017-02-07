Light Snow Spreading Northward Today, Snow & Mix Tonight

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Low pressure will move into the Great Lakes today. This will lift a warm front towards the area during the day. Precipitation developing in advance of the front will spread into the state this morning mainly from Bangor south and west then spread across the rest of the state towards evening and the early nighttime hours. High temperatures today will be in the teens and 20s from north to south. The storm will track just west of New England which will allow some warmer air to move into the mid-levels of the atmosphere later tonight and early Wednesday morning. So after being cold enough for precipitation to begin as a period of snow, warmer air will get drawn northward into the state as the night progresses which will then cause snow to mix with sleet and freezing rain over the interior as far north as Greenville/Millinocket/Houlton while coastal areas see snow changing to mix then rain. Far northern areas will likely remain cold enough for the duration of the storm that most, if not all, of the precip falls as snow. Snow fall accumulations will range from 3”-7” across the entire state by daybreak Wednesday.

This will be a fast moving system with the bulk of the precipitation ending by 7am Wednesday. Any lingering rain/snow showers Wednesday morning will taper off from west to east Wednesday morning as the storm pulls a cold front through the region followed by variably cloudy and drier conditions for the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s. The warmup will be brief as colder air quickly returns to the area Wednesday night. Temperatures will be back to the teens and low 20s for highs Thursday and mainly teens Friday. We’re watching the potential for some snow Thursday depending on the track of low pressure moving off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Some computer models bring the storm close enough to give us some snow Thursday especially areas closer to the coast while other computer models keep the storm just offshore. It’s a close call and we’ll keep you posted as we get a bit closer.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Occasional light snow and snow showers developing mainly Bangor south and west. Cold with highs between 13°-28°, warmest along the coast. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Periods of snow and mix inland, snow changing to mix and rain along the coast. Lows near 10° north and teens to low 20s elsewhere. Northeast wind 10-18 MPH becoming east.

Wednesday: Lingering rain and snow showers ending then variably cloudy and mild for the afternoon. Highs between 35°-48°, warmest along the coast. Winds will become west around 10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow possible. Colder with highs in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper single numbers to mid-teens.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the teens to around 20°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW