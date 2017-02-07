WATCH LIVE
Do you think Neil Gorsuch should be confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice?
Feb 7, 2017
7:20 AM EST
Alexander Downing
Features
,
Question of the Day
Yes- 65% ( votes)
No- 35% ( votes)
Total Votes: 1, 104
←
February 6th We Want to Know Results: Should bottles of Nips have a 15-cent bottle deposit on them?
Old Town Animal Orphanage
→
