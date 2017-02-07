WATCH LIVE

Do you think Neil Gorsuch should be confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice?

Feb 7, 20177:20 AM EST
Question of the Day

Yes- 65% ( votes)

No- 35% ( votes)

Total Votes: 1, 104

We Want to Know:

