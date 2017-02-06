University of Maine at Machias hosts Documentary Showing

The University of Maine at Machias is showing a free public documentary of opiate addiction prevention, called “Whatever Works: Exploring Opiate Addiction”.

A free public showing of the film will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Performing Arts Center on the UMM campus. Several clinical, faith-based and community activists will host an after-show Question and Answer session.

Students from the Video Class, under the direction of Alan Kryszack, interviewed dozens of local people, including recovered addicts, therapists, a emergency services doctor, medical responders, and an incarcerated heroin dealer.

According to Kryszack, the documentary holds a personal look at opiate addiction, an addiction that takes approximately one life a day in Maine, and over 80 lives per day in the U.S.

For more information, or to make arrangements for a school or group to show the film, contact Kryszack at Alan. Kryszack@maine.edu, or call 716-957-4335