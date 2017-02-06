Super Bowl Merchandise Hit Stores

The New England Patriots are Super Bowl Champions once again and that means big business for retailers.

Olympia Sports in the Bangor Mall got its first shipment of Super Bowl 51 gear in Monday morning.

Employees say after opening the doors at 8 they quickly sold out of some items, like those snazzy black hats the team wore immediately following the win.

We caught up with a few Pats fans who were more than ready to add new items to their wardrobes.

“We are here to pick up some championship shirts” said Felix Thibodeau of Etna. “We came earlier today but they didn’t come in yet and now we’re back to pick them up.”

“Oh my god yes. All the way. Forever, Patriots forever” said Rhonda Withee, also of Etna.

“Yeah, I got here a little too late most of the stores are already sold out unfortunately” said Jon Holton of Carmel. “Oh it was awesome. I just couldn’t believe my eyes. I was so disappointed in the first half but I did not lose hope.”

The Patriots victory parade in Boston is scheduled for 11 Tuesday morning.