Sunny, Breezy & Cold To Start The Work Week With Snow Back In the Forecast For Tuesday

We’ll see partly to mostly sunny conditions for our Monday. The sunshine won’t help our temps with afternoon highs only warming into the low teens to low 20s. Then add winds between 10-18 MPH out of the west/northwest on top of those already cold temps, it’ll feel closer to zero. Tuesday brings our next chance for some messy weather. Afternoon highs will stay in the mid teens to mid 20s. This means that as our next weather maker moves in during Tuesday midday, precipitation will start as snow across Maine. Snow will stick with us overnight into Wednesday, and then we will have to watch the potential for some warming temps to move in. Right now it looks like the colder temps will hang on across northern Maine, while central and coastal Maine could see a period of freezing rain/sleet, even the possibility of some rain. Wednesday’s high temps will range from the mid 30s to low 40s across coastal and southern Maine, while northern Maine will say in the upper 20s to mid 30s.The messy weather will pull out during the day on Wednesday, leaving us with a quiet but cold end to the week. Thursday and Friday will both feature sunny skies with highs below average in the mid teens to mid 20s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid teens to mid 20s. Expect breezy conditions creating even colder wind chills, winds will be out of the west/northwest between 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Snow developing during the afternoon with highs in the low teens to low 20s.

Wednesday: Snow/sleet/mix/rain with highs in the upper 20s to low 40s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow possible. Highs staying cold in the mid teens to mid 20s.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs staying cold in the mid teens to mid 20s.