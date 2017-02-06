Snow Tuesday to Mix Tuesday Night

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Arctic high pressure sliding east across southeastern Canada will bring a cold north to northeasterly surface wind to our region tonight. Low temps tonight will range from near -10 over northern parts of Maine to near 10 above along the coastline. A disturbance aloft sliding east towards New England will likely cause light snow to break out late tonight and early tomorrow morning mainly from the Bangor Region on south.

Occasional light snow tomorrow morning will become steadier from south to north later tomorrow afternoon and evening as moisture associated with a storm system working northeast from the Lower Great Lakes Region moves into our area. The snow will continue into tomorrow evening before mixing with sleet and freezing rain from south to north as warmer air aloft slides up into the Pine Tree State. Temps will continue to warm as the surface storm lifts up to our west late tomorrow night and early Wednesday morning allowing the icy mix to change to plain rain over southern and coastal parts of Maine, with even central parts of the state including the Bangor Region briefly changing to rain before the precipitation tapers off and ends. Most of Maine will likely see between 2 and 6” of snow and ice before the changeover. After a rather mild start to Wednesday the temps will begin to fall as a cold front sweeps offshore and the wind kicks back into the northwest. A new storm will form later Wednesday night and early Thursday just east of the Mid-Atlantic Coastline, but it is too early to tell if the storm will bring any snow to our area later Thursday.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy, with a light northeast breeze and a little light snow late south, with low temps ranging from -10 to +10 from north to south.

Tuesday: Cold, with light snow spreading north and a northeast breeze increasing to 8 to 16 mph, with high temps in the upper single numbers north and teens to near 20 south.

Wednesday: Morning mix north and rain south ending, with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, possible light snow east, with high temps in the teens to low 20s.

Friday: Partly sunny and cold, with high temps in the teens to low 20s.

Saturday: Possible light snow developing, with high temps in the 20s to near freezing.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist