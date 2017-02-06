Skier Dies In First Baxter State Park Death In Decade

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a 56-year-old New Hampshire man died while skiing in Baxter State Park.

Officials with the park say the man was separated from companions during a 17-mile skiing trip and was found near the outlet of Abol Pond by two hikers on Sunday. Officials did not identify the skier on Monday morning.

Authorities say the man was unresponsive to treatment and pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was taken to Millinocket Regional Hospital. A spokesman for the park says officials at Baxter are not aware if a cause of death has been determined.

Park officials say it was the first fatality at Baxter State Park in about 10 years.