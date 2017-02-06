Retail Gas Prices Still Falling Northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Retail gas prices keep falling in northern New England.

Gas price website GasBuddy’s survey says the average retail gasoline price in Maine has fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.33. The price went down 2.4 cents per gallon in New Hampshire, to $2.21. In Vermont, it’s down 1.3 cents, to $2.32 per gallon.

The national average has fallen nearly a penny per gallon in the last week to $2.26.

The national average stands 51.6 cents per gallon from a year ago.