Poliquin Introducing Bill to Develop Old Town Airport Unused Land

Bringing new business to Old Town will soon be discussed by federal lawmakers.

Congressman Bruce Poliquin is drawing up a bill to change deed restrictions when it comes to property near the Old Town Airport.

Back in the early 1980s, the federal government transferred ownership to the city, to develop DeWitt Air Field.

Today, a restriction on that deed by the U.S. Forest Service prevents the unused property to be used for anything but an airport.

“We have found a similar case where there was a restriction similar to this on a piece of land in West Virginia,” says Congressman Poliquin. “And back in the 80s, the House and the Senate and the President signed legislation to reverse this deed restriction.”

Congressman Poliquin hopes to introduce the bill as early as Tuesday. He’s also reaching out to Senators Angus King and Susan Collins for support in the Senate.

5 lots make up the 15 acres of property on Airport Road in Old Town.

Old Town city officials say they are considering tax incentives for those that buy and develop the land.