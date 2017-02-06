Police: Wiscasset Man Killed, Wife, Driver Hurt In Head-on Crash

SABATTUS, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a man was killed and his wife and another person were injured in a head-on crash in Sabattus.

Chief Gary Baillargeon says that 58-year-old Golden Baise Jr. of Wiscasset was driving an SUV that collided with another vehicle just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Baise died at the scene. His wife and passenger, 50-year-old Dawn Baise, was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Baillargeon says the driver of the other vehicle, Robbie Robbins of Harpswell, was also hospitalized in unknown condition.

Police are investigating the crash.