Police: Teen Shot Three Rounds Into Canaan Home

A teenager accused of firing a gun at a house in Canaan has been arrested.

Police say a 17-year-old boy started making threats at a home on Mud Run Road.

He’s accused of firing shots that went through a kitchen window, a living room window and an upstairs bedroom wall.

Police say while he was shooting, the homeowner was hiding inside with her children who range in age from 2 to 16.

No one was injured.

The accused shooter was taken to Mountain View Correctional Center in Charleston.

Charges against him include reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, assault and refusing to submit to arrest.