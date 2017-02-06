Penquis: Information About LIHEAP

Jennifer Giosia, Director, Housing and Energy Services stopped by the TV5 studios to talk about: Heating Assistance – Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program – LiHEAP

· Households need to apply every year for LIHEAP.

· Eligibility is based on the household’s gross income.

· Penquis has taken 6,029 applications so far this season; statewide 26,293 applications have been taken.

· Penquis’ average benefit is $660.

· Households that use wood, electric, oil, propane and pellets for heating are eligible as are households that have their heat included.

· Households that are subsidized are also eligible to apply.

· Income guidelines are 170% of the poverty guideline for a household that has a member 60+ or 24 months and under. All other households the guideline is 150% of the poverty guideline.

· We are taking appointments until the end of April 2017.

· You can refer to the Penquis website for the income guidelines, what to bring to an appointment and to book your own appointment online at www.penquis.org

LiHEAP appointment line call 207-973-3630 or 1-800-215-4942

207-973-3500 Bangor