Oil Truck Crashes in South Portland

(WMTW) State police say a medical issue appears to have caused the driver of an oil truck to crash and roll over on interstate 2-95 in South Portland.

It happened around 11:30 Monday morning.

Authorities say the truck spilled its entire load of 29-hundred gallons, some of which leaked into the fore river.

The Department of Environmental Protection and coast guard have responded.

The driver is being treated at a Portland hospital.

It took about an hour before the northbound lanes of the highway reopened.