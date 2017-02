NY Woman Caught in Winterport, Accused of Selling Heroin

A New York woman is accused of trying to deal heroin locally.

30-year-old Amanda Crain is charged with unlawful trafficking.

She was arrested yesterday in the parking lot of the On The Run store in Winterport.

Police say Crain had on her 4 grams of heroin and a little more than $300 cash.

She’s being held on $10,000 bail.