Medway Students Create Town’s First Historical Society

Medway has never had a historical society, until now.

The town known as the Gateway to Maine’s North Woods is being put on display thanks to a group of 8th graders at Medway Middle School.

Students there are making history by preserving it.

Medway was established February 8th, 1875.

But in the 142 years since its inception, the town’s prized artifacts have been gathering dust in the homes of area residents.

“I’ve lived here my whole life. I feel the same way when I see the church, I’m home,” said Medway Middle School history teacher, Alyssa Dickinson. “And I wanted kids to feel a tie to their community.”

So Medway Middle School students took on the challenge of uncovering the town’s hidden gems and stories.

“We started in September,” said Dickinson. “We meet every other Friday.”

“My group does the one room school houses,” said eighth grader, Madison Wallace. “So we interview people and are going to compile it into what the teachers were like and what their lives were like.”

It’s in the pages of an old math book like this that you can find the common bond we all share… A desire to learn and grow.

“Our ultimate goal is to create a museum in the Old Medway Church,” said Dickinson.

“Everyone here really likes this town,” said eighth grader, Macy Dishon. “They travel, but when you go to Bangor and other towns and you see that old church, you think that you’re finally home.”

Life-long Medway residents helped out too, serving as mentors to these budding historians.

“One of our mentors is renovating his parents farmhouse, which has been in his family for generations,” said Dickinson.

“I brought in some of the old tools that were used by woodsmen back in the turn-of-the-century,” said John Farrington, a retired Medway resident.

In a society that’s constantly moving forward, history teacher Alyssa Dickinson says it’s important to look back and value how far we’ve come.

“Despite what you see on the news about the mills and our economy, we have amazing things happening here,” said Dickinson. “And wonderful things have happened in our past.”

On Thursday, a free public dinner will be held at Medway Middle School to promote their project and display their work.

All donations received will go toward repairing the Old Medway Church, the future home of the historical society.