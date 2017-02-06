Man Found Guilty Of Murder and Arson In Northern Maine to be Sentenced

HOULTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine man convicted of killing a couple and setting their home on fire is due to be sentenced this week in Superior Court in Houlton.

Matthew Davis of Houlton was accused of shooting 49-year-old Heidi Pratt and 51-year-old Michael Kitchen before setting the fire in Oakfield in 2013. He fled in a stolen pickup.

The trial was moved to Washington County after a judge was unable to seat a jury in Aroostook County. Davis was convicted in December of murder, arson, theft and aggravated criminal mischief.

No evidence of possible motive was presented to the jury. But prosecutors say information about drugs as a possible explanation could be brought up at the sentencing hearing.