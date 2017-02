Man Ejected from Vehicle in Bangor Crash

A man was ejected from his vehicle after crashing his car in Bangor early Monday evening.

Authorities tell TV5 News the driver was near the Dunkin Donuts on Union Street when he hit a snow bank and was throw from his car.

He was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center with injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

He was the only person involved in the crash.

That portion of the busy road was shut down for around an hour while the scene was cleared.