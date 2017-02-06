Mainer: “Awesome” to Run U.S. Flag onto Super Bowl Field

New Englanders had much to celebrate last night after a Patriots championship.

There’s one Maine native who had, arguably, an even sweeter experience at Super Bowl LI.

Air Force Staff Sgt. August O’Niell was asked to run the U.S. flag out onto the field ahead of the Atlanta Falcons in Houston Sunday night.

This is video from his Instagram feed.

O’Niell grew up in the Deer Isle-Stonington area with his mother, spending half his childhood there and the other half in Florida with his father.

Six years ago, O’Niell was wounded during a rescue mission and lost his left leg.

“When they asked me, of course, my answer was, ‘Yes, of course I will go to the Super Bowl.’ It was awesome. It was great to go out there and then share in their big win. Just to see the emotion on the players’ faces, I know they work really hard for it and that’s their job. It’s not just a game to them. It’s their job and just seeing the emotion in the fans. It was really awesome to be a part of,” said O’Niell.

Today, O’Niell remains on active duty stationed in San Antonio and continues his career in pararescue.