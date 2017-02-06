Last Hearing for El Faro Underway

The US Coast Guard is holding the last hearing in Jacksonville looking into the El Faro sinking in Oct. of 2015.

All 33 aboard died, including five Maine Maritime Academy graduates.

This is the second week of testimony expected to review more data and recording captured by the ship’s “black box.”

Capt. Raymond Thompson, who is El Faro’s former chief mate, is among those testifying Monday.

According to reporter Lorena Inclán at CBS affiliate WJAX who is sitting in on the hearing, Thompson says he “didn’t see fatigue as being an issue,” even after a senior officer fell asleep while on watch.

Capt. Thompson also says since the El Faro’s sinking, he’s been using software to track rest hours for a ship he works on.

The 790-foot ship sank after losing propulsion and getting caught in a hurricane while traveling from Jacksonville to Puerto Rico.

We’ll post updates here.