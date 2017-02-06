Helping Maine’s Homeless Families- Part Two

Governor LePage is proposing nearly 12-million dollars in cuts to Maine’s General Assistance program for his final two-year budget plan.

The financial loss be significant for folks at the Knox County Homeless Coalition.

They opened their transitional shelter just three years ago this month. But already, their work is having lasting effects on the community.

More importantly, it’s giving homeless families in Maine a reason to hope.

In July, Sabrina Turner sang at the Maine Lobster Festival’s coronation ceremony. It was a crowning moment for Sabrina as well, considering just a year earlier, she and her two young kids were homeless.

“I have been in some really tough situations and eventually it just, it led to me to not have a place of my own,” says Turner.

She and her two boys arrived at the Mid-Coast Hospitality House in Rockport with just the clothes on their back. It was the first time they’d ever been in a shelter.

“Yeah, I kind of locked myself up in the room for a few days because I wasn’t sure how to be comfortable,” she says.

Turner and her boys spent several months at the Hospitality House, learning how to trust again and working on what’s called a Plan of Care.

“If you get that doubt, sometimes you think you can’t do it yourself. So when they’re there to give you that little extra push, it makes it a lot easier,” Turner says.

“I have this silly saying- Re-ignite the pilot light of hope. And for some, it’s simply realizing that people are kind.”

Stephanie Primm is the Executive Director of the Knox County Homeless Coalition. The group took over this house after it abruptly shut down in 2012.

“The demand has been huge,” says Primm, “to the point now where I believe we’ve helped 1,600 people.”

Jennifer Burns is among them. SHe arrived at the Hospitality House in 2015, without her three boys.

“They were living with their dad because when I became homeless, the shelter was closed and all the shelters within a 50-mile radius were full,” explains Burns.

Primm says a case manager is available 24-7 at the home.

“So within an hour or two at worst, we’re usually able to sit down with that family and begin the very complicated task of doing a lot of listening, earning their trust and then gradually going through their background,” she explains. “That process allows us to begin to identify the biggest barriers to independence.”

That wraparound support is what makes the Knox County Homeless Coalition different.

“It’s a strength based program,” explains Primm. “It’s not going to take a week in a shelter to undo decades or a lifetime of abuse, low education levels, perhaps mental health issues. The basic life skills work can only really begin when someone is stably housed. Because then they’re able to receive that information and that coaching and that help so that they can move forward.”

“As a person whose been homeless a few times, it’s not just about getting the housing because then what do you do once you have it?” asks Burns. “It’s hard sometimes to be able to sustain yourself.”

28 people make up the staff here. Once families are stable enough to graduate from the home, the after care takes place out of a converted barn just behind the house.

“My car died, I’m going to lose my job, I need help, we’re there,” says Primm.

Karen Rolerson volunteers several times a week, sorting out donated clothes, housewares and food available to clients. She graduated more than a year ago.

“I think it’s helped a lot more people who are going into housing,” says Rolerson. “This gives them an easier task.”

Burns says knowing help is always there has made all the difference for her.

“I never experienced a time when there was something I needed that they didn’t help me with,” she says.

“I really believe that the way we can for these people is a huge reason why we’re seeing the success rates that we have,” adds Primm.

Turner has a full-time job in the health field and is about to move into her own place. She admits life is still a struggle, but thanks to the Knox County Homeless Coalition, Turner now has a tool box full of options to make it work..

“It’s a pride thing, and it’s a strength thing,” Turner says. “It’s a good feeling.”

The Knox County Homeless Coalition is working with Midcoast Habitat for Humanity to further develop the Rockport campus. Plans call for building houses on the property to help clients phase into home ownership.

“Obviously our job is to create shelter and housing and so this is sort of a parlay, sort of an entry level job into creating a stronger relationship,” explains Tia Anderson, Executive Director, Midcoast Habitat for Humanity.

For more information on the Knox County Homeless Coalition, log onto http://homehelphope.org/

You can also check out their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/homehelphope/