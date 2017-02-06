Helping Maine’s Homeless Families- Part One

Statistics show 75% of single moms that leave transitional homes can pay their own rent without help from state agencies.

42% of children previously separated from their families, were rejoined.

A group in Ellsworth wants to open this alternative form of a homeless shelter, specifically gearing it towards families with minor children.

Families First Community Center already has a waiting list, even though they still haven’t signed the real estate papers on the property.

Their transitional home, as its called, is designed to break the cycle of generational poverty that plagues many in Hancock and Washington Counties.

<“Normally, people think of mental illness, domestic violence and substance abuse. But in rural areas, generational poverty is the number one cause of homelessness,” says Dawn Coffin, Board President, Families First Community Center. “Things are so spread out that it’s difficult to get help or know a different way of life than what you’ve been brought up with.”

Dawn Coffin AND Alice Grindle worked together at the Emmaus Shelter in Ellsworth. While there, they met Whitney Larrabee. The then 22-year old had an 8-month old son and 4-year old daughter.

“I was living with 13 people and my family had some situations going on,” explains Larrabee. “My dad went under surgery and we couldn’t afford the bills no more.”

Dawn and Alice helped Whitney earn her GED. She began volunteering at a local cancer center in the hope of becoming a CNA. In 2015, Whitney received a housing voucher allowing her to move out of the shelter and into her own place.

“I was happy to have my own place that I could raise my kids the way I wanted to,” says Larrabee.

But what was supposed to be a fresh start quickly turned sour. Whitney couldn’t find any Section 8 rentals in town. She didn’t have a vehicle, and public transportation wasn’t easy to access.

“Walking with kids on the highway is quite dangerous,” she says.

Whitney wanted to give up. It’s something Dawn and Alice say was an all too familiar scene to them.

“Emergency shelters are absolutely needed, I mean absolutely,” says Coffin. “But they can only do so much.”

“They’re coming in and they’ve already got so many strikes against them that their self-esteem isn’t there to begin with,” adds Grindle. “It’s just too big a world out there for them.”

Wanting to help Whitney and others caught in that cycle of hopelessness, the women realized a different type of shelter was needed, One where families weren’t just handed vouchers and food cards, but instead, taught how to use them as well as other life sklills.

“The reality is that they don’t even know how.,” says Grindle. “They’re working with what they know. This is the way they’ve been brought up, this is what they’re used to, this is their comfort zone.”

A large house for sale on North Street in Ellsworth has been chosen as the future home of Families First Community Center. It will house six families for up to 18 months.

“When they first come in, they would form something with us, with the director and their case manager and their mentor called a life plan,” explains Coffin. “And we’ll follow along each week to make sure they’re on the proper steps for their life plans so that their graduation date is staying the same.”

For some, that plan could include a GED or job coaching. For others, learning how to balance a check book, cooking nutritious meals or even getting a driver’s license. The barn will be turned into classroom the public can partake in, as well as a child care facility.

“We want the families that are there to be active for 40 hours per week,” says Vicki Jipson, Board Vice President, Families First Community Center. “Whether it be with their work, their schooling, their services or volunteerism.”

The support system doesn’t stop once the families leave the home.

“We stay with them for at least a year afterwards,” says Coffin. “Studies show that to stay with them for at least a year, the recidivism is actually too low to be measured.”

The group is now raising money to purchase the house along with establishing an operational budget. Watching Whitney beat the odds is what keeps this organization motivated. Whitney says having a solid and sustainable support system makes all the difference.

“I went back to school, I have my own place, I work,” says Larrabee. “I have more confidence than ever now and it’s just a great feeling of them sharing my story and trying to inspire other people to not give up, just keep fighting forward.”

If you’d like more information on Families First Community Center, including how to donate, log onto https://www.gofundme.com/urgent-need-kids-without-homes

You can also check out their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Families-First-Community-Center-1007010682682336/