Healthy Acadia: 6th Annual Hancock County Food Drive

The 6th annual Hancock County Food Drive begins March 1st and stretches all the way through March 31st.

The month long food drive will benefit several food pantries, community meals, and school weekend food programs in Hancock County.

Last year, food and funds that were donated provided roughly 12,500 meals to Hancock County! This year they’re raising the bar by collecting at least 8,000 food items and fundraising at least $15,000.

Healthy Acadia is encouraging healthy donations, such as non-perishable, and non-expired food items, such as:

Canned fruit that’s in 100% fruit juice

Canned vegetables that are low in sodium

Tuna canned in water

Peanut butter

Whole grain pastas

To donate, you can bring food during the entire month of March to the designated food collection sites, or text “FeedME2017” to 41444 for a financial donation.

A complete list of official donation sites and sponsors will be available later this month at www.healthyacadia.org.