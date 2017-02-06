Gov. LePage’s Proposed Budget Could Lower Income Tax, Increase Property Tax

Monday in Augusta, Governor LePage outlined how his administration plans on saving the state money in his proposed budget.

Some say his plans will hike property taxes for thousands of Maine families.

“Wealthy, out-of-state unions and special interests poured millions of dollars into Maine to hijack our referendum process. In fact, they have virtually made you all irrelevant,” said LePage.

Governor LePage shared his frustrations with the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee on the passage of both Questions 2 and 4 last November.

He says his budget mitigates the damage done by increasing the minimum wage and placing a surtax on Maine’s highest earners. His budget aims to lower the income tax for all Mainers, which he says would improve the state’s economy overall.

“Eliminating the income tax in the state of Maine would be the largest wage increase that anyone could get. And people will often times scream and holler and say it’s tax breaks for the rich. The top ten percent of income earners, you pay close to 70% of all taxes in Maine,” said LePage.

The Maine Center for Economic Policy however believes LePage’s priorities are upside-down and that implementing a plan that gives tax breaks to the rich would actually increase property taxes for 80% of Maine families.

A parent, and school board member from Brunswick, expressed her frustrations with LePage’s budget proposal.

“More than 3000 households in my community will see a property tax increase under the governor’s proposed budget. Estimates show those families will pay 567 dollars more per year just in property taxes,” said Tereasa Gillis.

The $6.8 billion dollar budget would repeal the homestead exemption for people under 65. LePage says his focus moving forward is with the state’s most vulnerable, the elderly and disabled. But some say the budget won’t be helping working, middle-class families.

“It does the opposite of what the voters just said to do. The voters said tax the wealthy, fund our schools and give us property tax relief- and what this does is give more tax breaks to the wealthy, under-fund our schools, and puts more pressure on property taxes all over the state,” said John Kosinski, Campaign Manager for Stand Up for Students.