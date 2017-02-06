Breezy & Chilly Today, Snow, Mix, & Rain Tuesday Into Wednesday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Gusty west/northwest winds will usher colder air into the region for today. High pressure will build in and bring us some sunshine as well. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with temperatures in the teens to low 20s for highs. West/northwest winds will gust to 25-30 MPH at times today which will make it feel quite a bit colder with wind chills down to the single numbers either side of 0° at times. Clouds will be increasing tonight Plan on a frigid night especially over northern areas where skies will remain clear longer. Temperatures will drop down to near or below 0° north and single numbers to around +10° elsewhere.

Low pressure will move into the Great Lakes on Tuesday. This will lift a warm front towards the area during the day. Precipitation will develop in advance of the warm front during the morning and early afternoon mainly from Bangor south and west then spread across the rest of the state towards evening and the early nighttime hours. All locations will be cold enough for precipitation to start as snow and will likely see some light to moderate accumulations. At this point, it looks like most spots will see between 1”-3” of snow with some 4”-5” amounts possible over northern areas. The storm is expected to track to the west of New England will keep us on the warmer side of the storm. So after being cold enough for precipitation fall as a period of snow, warmer air will get drawn northward into the state as the storm moves to our west. As the warmer air arrives, we’ll see snow changing to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain from Greenville to Millinocket northward while the rest of the state sees snow changing to mix then plain rain late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Precipitation will taper off from west to east Wednesday morning as the storm pulls a cold front through the region. Temperatures will be mild Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s. The warmup will be brief as colder air is forecast to return to the area behind the departing storm for the end of the week. Temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s Thursday and mainly teens Friday. Some of the computer models area hinting at a storm moving off the Mid-Atlantic coast on Thursday and grazing areas mainly south of Greenville and Millinocket with some snow Thursday so we’ll keep an eye on that as we get closer.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and colder. Highs between 13°-24°. West/northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. A few snow showers possible over southern and western parts of the state. Frigid with lows between -8° to +10°, coldest north. Light west/northwest wind.

Tuesday: Morning sunshine possible over northern areas otherwise mostly cloudy. Light snow and snow showers developing mainly Bangor south and west. Cold with highs between 13°-23°. East/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Periods of snow and mix north, mix and rain elsewhere early, tapering off as the morning progresses then variably cloudy. Mild with highs between 37°-47°.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow possible. Colder with highs in the mid-teens to low 20s.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Highs near 10° north and teens elsewhere.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW