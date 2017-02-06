Biggest Year Yet for Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause

A well-known ice cream truck just had its biggest year yet.

Darling’s “Ice Cream for a Cause” came just shy of 300 events in 2016.

An ice cream ambassador says they want more people to get involved with their communities.

They raised more than $65,000 for local charities last year.

“It’s incredible that by just handing out free ice cream we’ve actually been able to raise almost a quarter of a million dollars now, just by doing that. So it’s amazing and the response from the community is fantastic. People are just so appreciative of what we do,” said Gary Bellefleur, the Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause Ambassador.

Ice Cream for a Cause is open for requests online.

The season starts April 1 and runs through Halloween.

They’ll also be looking for more ambassadors to help on the truck.

Go to this website for more information.