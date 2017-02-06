AG’s Office Finds Nothing ‘suspicious’ About Teen’s Death

An investigation by the Maine Attorney General’s Office into the death of a 17-year-old resident in state custody has found nothing suspicious surrounding his death.

According to a letter to the Maine Department of Corrections from the attorney general’s office, Maisie “Charles” Knowles’ death was a suicide.

The office was charged with reviewing the death, as the incident involved another state agency. The Department of Corrections can continue its own investigation, the letter said.

Knowles was discovered hanging from a door in an isolation room at the Long Creek Youth Development Center on Oct. 29. He died three days later at Maine Medical Center.

Knowles identified as male, but was being housed in a female unit.

“[A]ll references to the resident in records of the Department of Corrections, the Court, and other official sources referred to the resident as ‘Maisie’ and a female,” the letter said.

The attorney general’s office concluded that there was no evidence of bullying or mistreatment at the facility, the letter said.

The letter did not provide any other details, but said the review by the Attorney General’s Office was complete.

Knowles’ mother, Michelle, said in November that there needs to be a systemic change to prevent suicidal acts while under state care.