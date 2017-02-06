Acadia National Park Advisory Commission Discusses Proposed Changes

The public Monday got to sit in on a wide-ranging discussion about changes at Acadia National Park.

At the Acadia National Park Advisory Commission meeting Monday, Park Superintendent Kevin Schneider said park visitation was up last year by 17.5%. Also up–congestion.

“One gentleman said ‘We tried to park at Jordan Pond House. We couldn’t get a parking place there. Now we’re coming to Cadillac. We can’t get up Cadillac because the road’s closed,'” said Schneider.

That’s where officials say the park’s new transportation plan comes in–but not everyone agrees on what needs to change.

“For MDI, what we learned that there was an absolute consensus that there was a need to do something. At Schoodic, we learned that there was an absolute consensus not to do anything,” said Acadia Management Assistant John Kelly.

Officials hope to have a draft of changes by the end of this year and a final decision on the plan by late 2018.

Park officials also responded to newly-introduced legislation by Senator Angus King and Congressman Bruce Poliquin.

It seeks to resolve boundary disputes in intertidal zones between the National Park Service and marine harvesters.

“I really appreciate their diligence in trying to push this bill forward. We’re digesting it. We don’t have an official position on the legislation yet,” said Schneider.

“Right now, the park has suspended enforcement in terms of wormers and clammers doing harvesting there, but we’re just waiting until this legislation comes through,” said Jackie Johnston, chair of the Acadia National Park Advisory Commission.

Meanwhile, officials tell us public feedback on the enforcement of park fees in the Schoodic district was mixed.

“Many of these things are not static. And so the park has to deal with these things. Everything they do is addressing the real needs for today and the future,” said Johnston.