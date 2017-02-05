Sunny, Breezy & Cold To Start The Work Week With Snow Back In the Forecast For Tuesday

Mostly cloudy skies tonight will lead to snow showers building in as well. We’re not expecting much for accumulation–a coating to an inch, a few heavier snow squalls could set up especially across northern Maine. Those could easy put down an inch or two with reduced visibility. Therefore take it slow if you do plan on hitting the road. All it takes is a little snow to slick up the roadways. Temps tonight will drop back into the single digits and teens. Winds will pick up out of the southwest between 9-18mph. This will create a MUCH colder feels like temps, therefore make to bundle up tonight into Monday.

Waking up early Monday we could still see a few snow showers lingering for the morning commute but most will stay dry with the return of mostly sunny conditions. The sunshine won’t help our temps with afternoon highs only warming into the low teens to low 20s. Then add winds between 10-17mph out of the northwest on top of those already cold temps, it’s closer to zero. Tuesday brings our next chance for some messy weather. Afternoon highs will stay in the mid teens to mid 20s. This means that as our next weather maker moves in during Tuesday midday, precipitation will start as snow across Maine. Snow will stick with us overnight into Wednesday, and then we will have to watch the potential for some warming temps to move in. Right now it looks like the colder temps will hang on across northern Maine, while central and coastal Maine could see a period of freezing rain/sleet, even the possibility of some rain. Wednesday’s high temps will range from the mid 30s to low 40s across coastal and southern Maine, while northern Maine will say in the upper 20s to mid 30s.The messy weather will pull out during the day on Wednesday, leaving us with a quiet but cold end to the week. Thursday and Friday will both feature sunny skies with highs below average in the mid teens to mid 20s.

Super Bowl Sunday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers, lows in the single digits to mid teens. Winds will be out of the southwest between 9-18mph.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid teens to mid 20s. Expect breezy condition creating even colder wind chills, winds will be out of the northwest between 10-17mph.

Tuesday: Snow developing during the afternoon with highs in the low teens to low 20s.

Wednesday: Snow/sleet/mix/rain with highs in the upper 20s to low 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs staying cold in the mid teens to mid 20s.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs staying cold in the mid teens to mid 20s.