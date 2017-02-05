State Needs Groups To Feed Hungry Kids This Summer

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine is looking for groups to help feed kids this summer.

The Department of Education says that last year 119 groups helped sponsor the school lunch program and provided an average of 12,182 lunches per day to children. About 700 more meals were served each day last year than in 2015, but the Department of Education says there’s still a long way to go.

The summer food program is allowed in areas of the state where more than 50 percent of kids are eligible for free- or reduced-meal benefits.

The Department of Education is accepting applications starting this month for sponsors, who will be reimbursed for eligible meals.

____

Online: http://www.maine.gov/doe/nutrition/programs/sfsp/index.html