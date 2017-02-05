Puppy Bowls Take Over Midcoast

A local business is making sure everyone is included in the Super Bowl festivities this year–including our furry friends.

“We are definitely kicking off the Super Bowl early with our own version of the Puppy Bowl. Every year I think it’s Animal Planet does the Puppy Bowl, and they do it every year before the Super Bowl, and this year Heidi, the owner of the Loyal Biscuit Stores, said ‘Let’s do that here.’ Let’s get some attention on some of our own local puppies, and what we do here locally. So, she set this up, and we’re doing puppy bowls at 3 of the 4 Loyal Biscuit’s locations,” says Shelley Butler, Executive Director of the Paws Animal Adoption Center.

“I was curious about what was going to be happening today, and I come here every Sunday to load up on supplies for my dogs. So, I figured if I’d come a little early today, and show up, and see what kind of cute puppies were here,” says Kate Griffin, Owner of Water Bark Wellness.

“I came to help bring the puppies, and set up their little pen, and kind of keep an eye on them, and you know, take them out for their little potty breaks, and just hang out with puppies for a few hours,” says Annette MacNair, Owner of Oh My Dog.

“We have two beautiful pups with us today. We have Mimi. We have a lab/terrier mix over there. So, these guys are just here to play and frolic, and root on their home team,” says Butler.

“It’s been crazy busy. We just moved from downtown Camden in the Knox Mills, to right here on route 1, and it’s been nuts,” says Caitlin Christie, Manager of Rockport-Camden Loyal Biscuit.

“To then best of our knowledge this tried to happen last year, but nobody really had any puppies available. So, we got lucky this year, and everybody has puppies. So, it’s just a big year of 2017 for the puppy,” says Butler.