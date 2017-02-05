WATCH LIVE

Pats Fans Pack Into Bangor Eateries For Super Bowl

Feb 5, 201711:58 PM EST
Local News

In our area football fans gathered at restaurants and bars to catch the Super Bowl Sunday night.

It was a packed house tonight at Hero’s in Bangor.

A sea of Patriots jerseys as Mainers rooted for Brady and company.

We caught up with some of Pats Nation right before the game.

“Well all these screens I need to see my team in as many ways as possible,” says Rebecca Lloyd.

“And the food is unreal so you got to have it, good environment, people going crazy, so it’s great,” says Dylan Forgey.

In case you were wondering, they both predicted a patriots win.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us