Moose Permit Auction Raises Money To Send Kids To Camp

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine hunting officials say the state raised more than $133,000 for scholarships through an auction for moose hunting permits.

The state Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says the money will go to youth conservation education scholarships. It says 10 hunters bid the money in an auction for the chance to hunt moose in the state.

State lawmakers created the auction in 1995. It allows the state to publicly auction 10 moose hunting permits every year.

The money will help send more than 600 Maine children to conservation camps in the state. The camps serve children ages 8 through 17 and provide outdoor and classroom experiences.

The moose hunt takes place in the fall.