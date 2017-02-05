Local Restaurants Gear Up For Super Bowl Super Business

That ringing is from the phone at Jason’s pizza in Brewer.

The restaurant opened two hours early on Sunday in preparation for Super Bowl 51.

Shift Manager Richard Clark expects that phone to be ringing all day.

“Been working the Super Bowl for the last couple of years. We get significantly busier this time of year, ya know, people love pizza when it’s football time,” says Clark.

Clark expected to sell large quantities of pepperoni pizza and chicken wings.

He even brought in extra staff to help fill the orders.

“We have a few extra people. We had some people come in to help us out, I had to have an extra driver come in because a lot of people want pizza delivered to their house and such,” says Clark.

Pizza shops aren’t the only places making preparations for the big game.

Seasons in Bangor made plans for hundreds of customers to crowd the bar and lounge area.

“We’ve had phone calls, people looking for reservations for this evening but it is a first come, first serve event. Anything like this, we’ve got to do it that way,” says Manager Tom Workman.

“We’ve been working on this for about a week once we knew the patriots were in it. We brought in extra wings, hot dogs are on special, we increased our beer order,” says Workman.

Workman says that having a New England team represented in the Super Bowl certainly doesn’t hurt business.

“The fact that the Patriots are involved or any of the Boston teams in any championship brings a much bigger crowd out,” says Workman.

The same can be said at Hero’s Sports Grill and Entertainment Center in Bangor.

“I would say today being Super Bowl Sunday with the Patriots, we will do double what we would normally do on an average Sunday,” says Co-Owner Christina Paradis.

It’s the calm before the storm right now at Hero’s. In just a few hours, this room behind me is going to be packed with rabid football fans cheering on Tom Brady and the Patriots. Maybe one or two cheering on the Falcons.

“We’re expecting and hoping to be full. probably, we’ll start early and we’ve definitely had a lot of take-out going in that’s already been called in. People are getting ready for their home parties as well,” says Paradis.

“Once they start cooking chicken, we probably won’t stop until probably 8:30, 9:00,” says Paradis.

“Go Pats!