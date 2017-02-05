LGBT Advocates Gather in Belfast

Folks gathered in Belfast Sunday afternoon for a rally for LGBT rights.

Protesters organized to stand against any future possible executive orders from President Donald Trump that they say would threaten the rights of the LGBT community.

Speakers at Sunday’s rally say that is the time to make sure that their voices are heard–by calling their representatives in Congress.

“But we also need to work outside the system to have in person gatherings like this one where we support one another directly. We need to speak out the moment we see bigotry or intolerance in our workplaces, our community, and our state. We need to take to the streets to march and to rally. We need to disrupt the status quo with singing, art and resistance,” says Arielle Greenberg Bywater.

On Friday Politico reported President Trump’s daughter Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner worked to sink a proposed executive order that would have rolled back Obama-era protections for LGBT Americans.