Ice Sculpting Contest in Camden

Folks from across the state went head to head to create works of art this weekend.

It was all part of the third annual Maine State Snow Sculpting Championship.

Creators designed snow sculptures of all shapes and sizes to fill the Village Green.

Organizers of the competition say they’re looking to bring more winter activities to Camden.

“Many of us as children used to go outside and make little sculptures in the snow. We’re trying to expand on that, grow that, and make it a fun activity for the community and the whole state,” says Organizer Joe Sternowski.

“It’s just fun. It’s a whole lot of fun to come and start with a block of snow and see if you can find a sculpture in there somewhere,” says Bryony Brett.

The winning team made up of John Urquhart and Bryony Brett created a swan for their piece.

They will head to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin next year for the National Snow Sculpting Competition.