Crews Respond to Lincoln House Fire

Crews from five towns responded to a fire in Lincoln early Sunday morning.

The call came in around 1 A-M to Transalpine Road.

Firefighters were on scene for about four hours putting the fire out–we’re told it took a while to tackle all the hot spots.

Officials tell us damage to the home was minimal.

We’re told they have not pinpointed a cause.

It’s unclear whether the Fire Marshal has been called.

No one was hurt.