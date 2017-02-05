Breezy With Snow Showers For Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is looking to feature more clouds and a chance for a few snow showers. We’re not expecting more than an inch or two for accumulation, but a few snow squalls could set up and that could result in some reduced visibility. Winds will start to pick up Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening with winds between 5-17 mph out of the southwest; this southwest wind will bring in some warmer temps with highs Sunday afternoon into the low to mid 20s to low to mid 30s. Monday will once again feature more clouds than sun, with winds staying gusty out of the northwest between 10-17mph. Northwest winds mean another brutally cold day with highs on Monday only into the mid teens to mid 20s. Tuesday bring our next chance for some messy weather. Afternoon highs will stay in the low teens to low 20s. This means that as our next weather maker moving in during Tuesday afternoon will start as snow across Maine. Snow will stick with us overnight into Wednesday before some warmer air starts move in. This means we will have to watch closely for a changeover to mix/sleet and even the possibility of some rain. Wednesday’s high temps will range from the mid 30s to low 40s across coastal and southern Maine, while northern Maine will say in the upper 20s to mid 30s. This system is still a few days out; therefore it is something we will keep a close eye on and adjust as it gets closer. Thursday the system will move out, partly to mostly sunny skies will return and high temps will be a bit below average in the mid teens to mid 20s.

Super Bowl Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, high temps will warm into the mid 20s to mid 30s. Winds will pick up out of the southwest between 5-10mph increasing during the evening hours.

Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the mid teens to mid 20s. expect breezy condition creating even colder windchills.

Tuesday: Snow developing during the afternoon with highs in the low teens to low 20s.

Wednesday: Snow/sleet/mix/rain with highs in the upper 20s to low 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs staying cold in the mid teens to mid 20s.