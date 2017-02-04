“Together We Rise” Forum Sparks Advocacy Discussion

People met at the Husson University campus in Bangor Saturday to discuss social issues facing Mainers.

The “Together We Rise” forum is hosted by local clergy and community members to advocate for and support youth of color.

Several other advocacy groups from across the state spoke at the event.

There was also a dramatic performance by the group Maine Inside Out.

“We’re not here to come and complain about ‘This is what happened to me,’ and ‘I’m tired of that.’ This is really about acknowledging young people who have had a difficult time, who’ve turned their lives around and have something to say. ” says Pastor Linette George.

“We older people already have our notion of what’s going on in the world and how it affects us. But they need to be able to express themselves as well and they need to see that everyone is tied in to trying to come up with solutions,” says University Chaplin Sarah Pringle-Lewis.

Oganizers say so many people came to the forum that they had to move people in to an overflow room.