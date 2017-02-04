Snowmobile Riders Stuff Their Coats with Eggs for a Good Cause

“It’s one of the most unique fund-raising events in Maine, I think.”

The weather hasn’t been very kind to snowmobilers this season, but that didn’t stop this group from suiting up for the 44th Annual Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride to Benefit Pine Tree Camp. But this isn’t your typical benefit ride.

“All of our celebrity riders are carrying in their snow suit one egg for every $50 raised for Pine Tree Camp,” explain’s Tyler Cary, Development Officer at the Pine Tree Society.

After weeks of donations, 5 brave people stuffed their coats with hundreds of eggs to take with them on their trip from Levant to Newport. Why such a strange tradition? For that answer, we turn to the mastermind of the egg ride, Bob Duchesne.

“The idea originally came to me over the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race. It was 1986 and we were trying to figure out what fun could we have. And I said ‘what if we threw some odd things in the canoe and had to get them down the river intact?’ Well, that never happened.”

That’s when Duchesne thought of the snowmobile ride.

“I said ‘what if we put eggs in our snow suit for that ride? How would that go?’ 30 years later, it’s still going on!”

Organizers estimate that they closed in on their goal of raising one hundred thousand dollars for Camp Pine Tree, which offers a tuition free summer camp for children and adults with disabilities.

Pine Tree Camp offers them that opportunity to be just a kid, or be one of the gang, enjoy the Maine outdoors with no barrier whatsoever.

“We never turn a camper away due to their inability to pay their tuition, says Cary. “The Egg Ride and what ‘The Q’ raises for us every year goes to make sure we can uphold that promise this year and for years to come.”

Of course all of those donations make for some heavy, messy snow gear.

“Most of its fun until they crack,” said Jarryd Tracy, the youngest rider of the day.

The trails this year weren’t safe for snowmobiling, so the riders had to be towed on flatbeds. It makes for a slower and colder ride, but they weren’t worried. Their spirits were sunny-side up for this EGG-celent cause.

“It makes me feel wonderful, you know? The children are learning young to donate and be respectful. Just to see their expressions and smiles on their faces and all the money that’s raised…. It’s all worth it, especially in the end.”