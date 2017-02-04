Protesters Gather at Hobby Lobby Against Supreme Court Pick

More than two dozen protesters gathered outside a Bangor business Saturday to stand against President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

Demonstrators rallied outside Hobby Lobby against Colorado Federal Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Judge Gorsuch is well-known for his role in a controversial case involving Hobby Lobby that ultimately went to the Supreme Court.

The high court decided Hobby Lobby did not have to offer birth control to their workers.

Organizers of Saturday’s protest say that Gorsuch sides too often with corporations and that birth control should be available to all.

“Access to birth control is incredibly important to women’s health. Ninety nine percent of American women use birth control. It’s preventive. It’s absolutely critical for women. It allows us to make decisions about when or whether to have children and to be equal with men. It’s really..basic health care,”> says Andrea Irwin, Executive Director of the Mabel Wadsworth Center.

President Trump announced his pick Tuesday night, calling Gorsuch’s resume, quote, “Extraordinary.”

If confirmed Gorsuch would fill the seat vacated by the death of conservative justice, Antonin Scalia, last year…