Partly Sunny, Breezy & Cold Saturday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Arctic high pressure sliding across southeastern Canada will bring generally fair but cold conditions to New England Saturday as high temps hold in the single digits across far northern Maine and only reach the teens to low 20s across the rest of the state. A rather brisk northwest breeze much of day Saturday will make it feel like it’s near zero or a bit below north of the Bangor Region much of the day, while from Bangor on south it will feel like the temps are in the single digits above zero, so bundle up if you plan to be outside for any extended period of time.

A storm Saturday moving east over the middle of the country will turn northeast and likely bring a bit of light snow to our region beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing into very early Monday morning as the storms center tracks across the far northern parts of Maine later Sunday night. The bulk of the snow from this storm will fall across northern parts of Maine where 1 to 3” will likely pile up, with less than 1” likely accumulating south of Greenville and Millinocket. A new bubble of arctic high pressure building across southeastern Canada will bring fair and cold conditions to Maine Monday through most of Tuesday, but clouds ahead of our next storm system will push back into Maine later in the day. The new storm will likely cause snow to develop across Maine Tuesday night. The storm will then bring a slug of steady precipitation to our area Wednesday, but what type of precipitation we see will depend on whether the storm moves up to our west or stays just to our south. At this time it appears the snow will become a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and possibly some plain rain Wednesday from south to north across Maine as warm air moves in aloft across New England, while at the same time the cold air hangs tuff near the ground. As the storm system lifts off to our northeast mostly fair and cold conditions will likely move back into Maine for Thursday and Friday.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cold, with a northwest breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the upper single numbers north and teens to low 20s south.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a little light snow developing and high temps in the 20s to low 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny and colder, with high temps in the mid teens to mid 20s.

Tuesday: Sun to increasing clouds and cold, with high temps in the upper single numbers north and teens.

Wednesday: Snow to mix north and mix to rain south and coast, with highs in the upper 20s and 30s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist