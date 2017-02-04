Milbridge Woman Charged with Felony Drug Trafficking

A Milbridge woman is accused of trafficking drugs Saturday night.

We’re told police conducted a bail compliance check Friday at the home of 51-year-old Sienna Sweett on Old County Road.

During a search of that home officers say they found nearly 25 grams of cocaine, suboxone pills and strips, drug paraphernalia, cash and a handgun.

Sweett was taken to the Washington County Jail on charges of felony drug trafficking and violating conditions of release.

She’s due in court Monday.

We’re told the investigaton remains ongoing.