Member Appreciation Day at Old Town-Orono YMCA

The YMCA in Old Town had their doors open to the public Saturday.

The Old Town-Orono Y held Member Appreciation Day and an open house.

Activities including the gymnastics room, fitness classes and the pool were all open to the public.

And the best part? It was all free of charge.

Organizers say it’s all about showing what the YMCA has to offer.

“We really just want to thank the community for everything they do for us and show off what we do here. We have an infant care program all the way up to our senior members who just walk the track,” says Marketing Director Aimee Thibodeau.

There was also a fifty/fifty raffle and plenty of free food donated by area restaurants.