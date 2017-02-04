Lawrence’s Cooper, Winslow’s Kervin Reach 1000 Point Milestones

(VIDEO COURTESY WINSLOW HIGH SCHOOL)

In the boys game Bangor also beat Lawrence 57-42 but the Bulldogs had a big night as Mason Cooper notched his 1000th career point! Just the 6th boy in Lawrence history to reach the mark… and he wasn’t the only player to do it in central Maine.

At Winslow high school Heather Kervin would nail this long range shot for the Black Raiders to reach the 1000 point milestone.

Even bigger it was in the Winslow/Waterville rivalry game helping the Black Raiders win 47 to 28. Winslow boys won the rivalry game too, 51-26. Congrats to Mason and Heather